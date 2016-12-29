Durant no fan of league's officiating reports

NEW YORK - Kevin Durant is no fan of the NBA's late-game officiating reports, even when they confirm his impression of referee errors.

The league's most recent "Last Two Minutes" officiating report said that Durant was fouled on the final play of his Golden State Warriors' one-point loss to the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Christmas Day.

No foul was called when the Cavs' Richard Jefferson's foot made contact with Durant, who ended up sprawled on the floor unable to connect on a potential game-winning shot.

But at team training on Tuesday, Durant chastised the NBA for throwing the refs "under the bus" with the after-the-fact reports that can't affect the result of a game.

"Just move on," Durant said. "Don't throw the refs under the bus like that. Now the next game, that group of refs, whoever it is, they're going to come out ... try to get everything right and perfect without just going out there relaxing and trying to make the right call."

Durant joined the chorus of players who have suggested ditching the reports, which were designed by the league in a bid for transparency on officiating.

The report on Sunday's game also said that Cavs superstar LeBron James should have been assessed a technical foul for hanging on the basket rim after a massive dunk.

But Durant, and Golden State coach Steve Kerr, said the Warriors' inability to close out the game after holding a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter couldn't be laid at the refs' door.

"What about the first quarter, second quarter, third quarter?" Durant said of the reports. "They should get rid of them. Refs don't deserve that.

"They're trying their hardest to get the play right, then you look at the play in slo-mo and say it's wrong."