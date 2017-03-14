Pearl Jam invites ex-drummers for rock Hall of Fame

NEW YORK - Pearl Jam has invited all of its former drummers to join the group when the grunge greats are inducted next month into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Seattle band led by Eddie Vedder has had five drummers since its inception in 1990 despite an otherwise steady lineup.

In announcing Pearl Jam's selection, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame only included the band's first drummer Dave Krusen and its current drummer Matt Cameron.

But Pearl Jam said it was inviting its three others drummers -- Matt Chamberlain, Dave Abbruzzese and Jack Irons -- to join them at the gala on April 7 in New York.

The three "are each individually great players who gave their all to the early recordings and live gigs," the band said in a handwritten statement posted to its social media accounts over the weekend.

"Looking forward to seeing them and all the other musicians on the bill," the band said.

Pearl Jam said it also had hoped for the induction of two Hall of Fame nominees who did not make this year's cut -- Perry Farrell of fellow alternative rockers Jane's Addiction and H.R. of Washington hardcore punks Bad Brains.

Krusen was the original drummer of Pearl Jam, performing on the band's breakthrough debut album "Ten," but left soon afterwards as he struggled with alcoholism.

Abbruzzese, who played on the band's popular next two albums "Vs." and "Vitalogy," had voiced dismay at his exclusion.

He wrote on Facebook in December: "Whoever is ultimately responsible for the decision that deemed my work with Pearl Jam as an effort that was not important enough to grant me induction knows nothing of what we accomplished."

Cameron joined Pearl Jam in 1998 after playing with Soundgarden, another major act in the grunge scene.

It was unclear whether the former drummers will perform at the ceremony.

Navigating relationships between current and former band members has frequently clouded over the annual ceremony.

Last year, former Deep Purple guitarist Richie Blackmore did not attend as the band was appearing with its current lineup.