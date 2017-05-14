Macron vows full backing for Paris 2024 bid

PARIS - Emmanuel Macron promised full and enthusiastic support for Paris' bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games after his inauguration as French president on Sunday.

As an International Olympic Committee (IOC) assessment team began a three-day bid inspection, Macron told Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo the plan stimulated the kind of optimism he was hoping to generate during his mandate.

"I'm right with you on your venture for the Olympics, Paralympics and the 2024 objective," Macron told supporters at Paris City Hall.

Paris bid co-chairman and three-time Olympic slalom canoe champion Tony Estanguet revealed his team had been invited to the Elysee Palace -- the French president's official residence -- on Tuesday.

"Our team has a new member - the new president of the Republic Emmanuel Macron," he enthused.

"He'll be with us on this adventure all the way to Lima, and hopefully, beyond," Estanguet said in reference to the September meeting when the IOC will nominate Paris or Los Angeles as host of the 2024 Olympics.

"Not only is he doing us a major honour, but this is a perfect opportunity to answer some serious questions, it's a crucial meeting for the future," said Estanguet's fellow bid co-chairman Bernard Lapasset.

The IOC evaluation will continue on Monday with visits to the city's iconic and sporting sites set to feature during the Games, before concluding on Tuesday.