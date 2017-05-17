Owners expected to trim NFL OT from 15 to 10 minutes: report

NFL club owners are expected to vote next week to reduce regular-season over-time periods from 15 to 10 minutes even though it could produce more draws, the NFL Network reported Wednesday

Shrinking the extra period played after 60 regulation minutes end deadlocked is a nod to player safety © (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)

Shrinking the extra period played after 60 regulation minutes end deadlocked is a nod to player safety © (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)

NFL club owners are expected to vote next week to reduce regular-season over-time periods from 15 to 10 minutes even though it could produce more draws, the NFL Network reported Wednesday

The 32 team owners discussed the idea but tabled a proposal at meetings in Phoenix in March. They are now expected to adopt the plan at meetings next Monday through Wednesday at Chicago, the league-owned television netwrok reported.

Shrinking the extra period played after 60 regulation minutes end deadlocked is a nod to player safety.

The NFL's competition committee found a great disadvantage for teams that played a Thursday night matchup after playing a full 15-minute over-time session the Sunday before.

Last season, there were six NFL games that went into over-time and lasted beyond 10 minutes, the second-most games to go so long in league history.

Over the past five seasons since strict sudden-death over-time was dropped, NFL research found 83 regular-season games went into over-time with 22 of them, 26.5 percent, going beyond 10 minutes.

League owners were also expected to approve a change allowing two players a season to return from injured reserve after a minimum of eight weeks sidelined. Only one is now allowed.

More news: