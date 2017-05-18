Homer leader Freeman out 10 weeks with broken wrist

Atlanta Braves star first baseman Freddie Freeman will miss at least the next 10 weeks of the Major League Baseball season with a fractured left wrist, the team announced Thursday.

Freeman suffered the injury when he was hit by a fastball from Toronto Blue Jays left-handed pitcher Aaron Loup. Freeman slowly walked toward the dugout with his head down after being struck.

MRI and CT scans Thursday revealed Freeman, a two-time All-Star, had sustained the second major wrist injury of his career. He missed much of the 2015 campaign with a right wrist injury and now won't be back until August.

Freeman was off to a sensational start of the season, hitting .341 with a National League-leading 14 home runs and 25 runs batted in over 37 games for the Braves.

"When the best hitter in the game goes out, it really (stinks)," Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz said after Atlanta's 8-4 victory over Toronto.

Freeman, 27, has a .290 career batting average with 152 homers and 540 runs batted in over 946 games.