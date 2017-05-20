World 703 Quiros closes in on seventh golf title

Spain's Alvaro Quiros belied his humble world ranking of 703 to move into a five-shot lead after three rounds of the Sicily Open on Saturday and within touching distance of a seventh European Tour title.

The 34-year-old, whose last title came at the 2011 Dubai World Championship, carded a third round 70 to go to 16 under for the tournament.

South Africa's Zander Lombard is second after a 72, with Italy's Renato Paratore and Spain's Pep Angles, the only man to go below 70 with a 68, at 10 under.

Quiros, a former world number 23, was back in qualifying school at the end of last season, losing his playing card and concentrating mostly on the second-tier Challenge Tour in 2017.

Despite being in fine form in Sicily, cementing his place as second and third round leader, he was far from happy with his efforts on Saturday.

"Today was the worst golfing day for me," the Spaniard told www.europeantour.com.

"From the tee I was more irregular than normal but I played with the same intentions, trying to fight until the final hole and I've been putting well too."

After a birdie-fest on days one and two with Quiros going 63-64 to open up a two-shot advantage, high winds created problems on Saturday with just seven players able to break par.

"Today it was really difficult to putt, the wind was blowing crazy strong and on the greens the perception was always changing with the intensity of this wind. I'm happy with where I am right now," added Quiros.