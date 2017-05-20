Sampaoli's Sevilla sign-off with five-goal flourish

Vitolo and Franco Vazquez each scored twice as Sevilla ended their season with a 5-0 thrashing of Osasuna in what is expected to be Jorge Sampoli's last game in charge.

Sampaoli has publicly recognised his desire to take the vacant role as Argentina boss to aid the two-time world champion's faltering World Cup qualification campaign.

"There's a clear intention from my country to have me as coach and, since I was young, it's something that has appealed to me," Sampaoli said on Friday.

Despite a disappointing dip in form in recent months, Sevilla have overall had a successful season in finishing fourth under Sampaoli and gave their campaign a final flourish by sweeping aside already relegated Osasuna.

Vitolo tapped home the opener after just 10 minutes when Salvatore Sirigu could only parry Joaquin Correa's shot.

Vazquez then slotted home his first from Sergio Escudero's cross before Steven Jovetic rifled in a third before half-time.

Sevilla's Argentinian coach Jorge Sampaoli has said that he would like to leave his current position to fill the now vacant role as Argentina boss (© AFP)

Mariano's teasing cross was blasted home by Vazquez on the hour mark and Vitolo rounded off the scoring with the sort of fine solo run and finish that has seen him become a transfer target for Atletico Madrid.

Earlier, Deportivo la Coruna thrashed Las Palmas 3-0 to finish in 16th ahead of Leganes, who drew 1-1 at home to Alaves.

Sporting Gijon will join Osasuna in the Segunda Division next season and couldn't give their fans a third straight win to cheer in a 2-2 draw with Real Betis.

The La Liga season will conclude on Sunday when Real Madrid just need to avoid defeat at Malaga to end a five-year barren run without a La Liga title.

Should Madrid lose, Barcelona could claim a third straight title by beating Eibar in coach Luis Enrique's last game in charge at the Camp Nou.