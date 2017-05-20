Champions Monaco sign off with Rennes win

Monaco capped their French title-winning season with a record 12th consecutive victory after beating Rennes 3-2 on Saturday, while Bastia and Nancy were both relegated from Ligue 1.

Fabinho tucked home a rebound to give Monaco a first-half lead at Roazhon Park, and defender Jemerson added a second from a corner shortly after the interval.

Brazilian full-back Jorge then netted his first Monaco goal in between a brace from Adama Diakhaby as Leonardo Jardim's side surpassed Bordeaux's single-season mark of 11 straight wins set during the 2008-09 campaign.

Monaco finished the season on 95 points, just one shy of the French record set by Paris Saint-Germain a year ago.

Ronny Rodelin atoned for missing a second-half penalty against PSG by grabbing a stoppage-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes to ensure Caen retained their top-flight status.

Adrien Rabiot scored a 13th-minute opener and the visitors had looked to be heading towards a relegation play-off after Kevin Trapp kept out Rodelin's spot-kick.

Alexandre Lacazette hit his 100th Ligue 1 goal in his final appearance for Lyon with a brace in a 3-3 home draw against Nice.

The France striker, who is leaving his boyhood club this summer with Atletico Madrid touted as a possible destination, netted twice in the second half to finish with a career-best 28 league goals.

He was removed to a standing ovation before the finish, but Nice levelled at the death when Jean-Michael Seri converted a penalty deep into injury time at Parc OL.

Bastia's Abdelhamin El Kaoutari (R) heads the ball next to Marseille's Bafetimbi Gomis during the French L1 football match Olympique de Marseille (OM) vs SC Bastia (© AFP)

Bafetimbi Gomis headed Marseille to a 1-0 win over Bastia to secure a return to the Europa League for Rudi Garcia's men, while defeat condemned Bastia to the drop.

'Goal of my life'

Nicolas de Preville struck a hat-trick as Lille romped to a 3-0 victory over Nantes, while Dijon were grateful to a missed penalty from Martin Braithwaite as a 0-0 draw at Toulouse handed them the point needed to remain in Ligue 1.

Lorient will face Troyes, who finished third in the second division, in a two-legged play-off with their place in the top flight at stake following a 1-1 draw with Bordeaux.

Nancy dealt Saint-Etienne a 3-1 loss in Christophe Galtier's final game in charge of Les Verts, but the result was not enough to spare them from joining Bastia in Ligue 2 next season.

Strasbourg, who were demoted to the fifth tier after entering liquidation in 2011, returned to the top flight on Friday after sealing the second-division title with a 2-1 victory over Bourg en Bresse.

Lille's romping victory over Nantes came as a result of Nicolas de Preville's (C) hat-trick, leaving the final score at 3-0 (© AFP)

Amiens will play in Ligue 1 for the first time in the club's 116-year history after Emmanuel Bourgaud's 96th-minute winner at Reims bumped them up from sixth place to second.

"I see the ball coming, I shoot and it goes in. It's crazy, it's the goal of my career, the goal of my life," said man of the moment Bourgaud after his last-gasp heroics.

"We pushed and we pushed hoping for something like that to happen. This goal is extraordinary, it propels us into Ligue 1!" beamed Amiens coach Christophe Pelissier.

Third-place Troyes recovered from two goals down to beat Sochaux 3-2 but Bourgaud's goal with the final kick against Reims means they will face a play-off against Lorient.