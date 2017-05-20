Robot rockers lead Lithuania's street music day

From folk singers to an all-robot rock band, hundreds of Lithuanian music lovers flocked streets and squares Saturday to celebrate Street Music Day in dozens of cities and towns nationwide.

The Baltic state of three million people has hosted the festival since 2007, also attracting followers in other European countries.

On the hottest day of the year, the robot band played at a square in Vilnius, one of more than 100 spots hosting concerts by professional and amateur musicians, and proved particularly popular with children.

"Robots are still quite rarely used in art," said Povilas Zmejauskas, 24, explaining the idea behind the band, which played rock and pop music.

There was also classical music, alternative rock, electronic dance music and jazz.

Andrius Mamontovas, a Lithuanian musician and actor involved in organising the event said some cities in Ukraine, Georgia, Latvia and Russia had also joined the street music initiative.