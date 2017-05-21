Durant powers Warriors past slumping Spurs

Kevin Durant scored 19 of his 33 points in the third quarter as the Golden State Warriors took a stranglehold lead in the NBA Western Conference finals with a 120-108 blowout of San Antonio.

The Warriors now lead the Spurs 3-0 in the best-of-seven series with game four set for Monday in San Antonio.

No NBA team has ever come back to win a series after losing the first three games.

The host Spurs trailed by nine points at the half and came within 69-65 two minutes into the third quarter before Golden State seized command with another incredible scoring performance.

This was the Spurs' chance to claw their way back into the series, but by the middle of the fourth quarter they appeared spent.

San Antonio players began settling for shots early in possessions and missed the majority of them as the Warriors compiled an 18-point lead in front of 18,700 mostly supportive spectators.

The Spurs' hopes were severely damaged earlier Saturday when the team announced that star forward Kawhi Leonard would not play in game three because of his sprained left ankle.

Leonard originally injured it in game five of the second round against Houston and reinjured it in the series opener against the Warriors.

Stephen Curry added 21 points for the Warriors, who are now a perfect 11-0 in the post-season to match the best start in NBA playoff history. They have won 26 of their past 27 games.