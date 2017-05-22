Villa scores twice as NYCFC shuts out Orlando City

Reigning MLS MVP David Villa scored twice as New York City FC posted a 3-0 victory over Orlando City, which suffered its first loss at home this season.

The former Barcelona striker opened the scoring on a first-half penalty kick, set up when Orlando's Kaka was called for a handball.

Rodney Wallace made it 2-0 in the 35th minute with a routine redirection of a cross by Ethan White.

The night belonged to Villa, and the Spanish star now has eight goals on the season.

In the 83rd minute, Villa capped the scoring on a breakaway.

NYCFC and Orlando are now both 6-4-2 on the season, tied with 20 points in third place in the Eastern Conference standings.

But Orlando City is now winless in its past five games and this was the first loss in their new stadium, which opened in February.

New York City plays its fourth straight road game on May 28 at Atlanta.