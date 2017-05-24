Ice Hockey: Senators force decider as Penguins downed

The Ottawa Senators came from behind to force a decider in their Eastern Conference final series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

A third period strike from Mike Hoffman completed a 2-1 win for the Senators, who rallied after falling behind to a Evgeni Malkin goal in the second period.

Bobby Ryan got Ottawa back on level terms in the second period to leave the series balanced at 3-3 heading for Game 7 in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Senators coach Guy Boucher praised the way his team had responded after a 7-0 drubbing in Game 5.

"The guys are fighters, and they choose to fight. They don't choose to bail out. They don't choose to freeze. They choose to fight," Boucher said.

"That's something they've developed individually and as a team, and that's why we're still here. It's an unbelievable team on the other side, so it takes every player, everyone's character to be able to do that, and that's what our players displayed today."

Senators goalie Craig Anderson meanwhile proved one of the heroes for the Canadians, stopping 45 shots, including 22 of 23 in the second period.

"I think what he's done all year, in terms of focus and rebounding and coming up with big saves, I think, is at the forefront of what these guys have been doing," Boucher said.

"It's a roller coaster all series, not just this one, but all the previous ones. And he's been terrific at reloading mentally, physically and emotionally. I think it's the measure of our team."

Hoffman's winner came at 1:34 of the third when he gathered a pass from Fredrik Claesson and blasted a slap shot past Penguins goalie Matt Murray high to the glove side.

Malkin and Ryan exchanged goals in the second period.

The Penguins looked to have taken a lead at 3:04 of the second, when Sidney Crosby found Trevor Daley to shoot and beat Craig Anderson with a rebound.

However Daley was later adjudged to have interfered with the goaltender, denying Pittsburgh a precious score.

Pittsburgh are chasing back-to-back Stanley Cup wins after their triumph in the NHL showpiece in 2016.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan sounded a defiant note after the defeat, insisting his team still had all to play for.

"Obviously, we're disappointed in the result, but I don't think we can get discouraged by that," Sullivan said.

"I think we've got to take the positives from it, and we've got to build on it, and we've got to become a more determined team for Game 7.

"The puck didn't go in the net for us tonight, but I believe, if we stay the course there, then pucks will go in."