Kvitova to make Friday decision on French Open

Petra Kvitova will decide on Friday whether or not she will play in the French Open as she recovers from a knife attack fighting off a burglar in December.

The two-time Wimbledon champion and former world number two posted a picture of herself at Prague airport where she was catching a flight to Paris ahead of the season's second Grand Slam which starts on Sunday.

"Hi guys, I have some news. I will be flying to Roland Garros this evening and taking part in a press conference on site at 2:30pm local time on Friday. Keep everything crossed for me that I will be able to play there," she wrote on Twitter.

Kvitova, 27, a semi-finalist at Roland Garros in 2012, suffered career-threatening injuries to her left hand as she fought off a knife-wielding intruder at her home in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov in December.

The draw for the French Open will take place on Friday morning, almost three hours before the Czech star's scheduled news conference.

Kvitova revealed earlier in the week that she is "on track" to play Wimbledon this year.