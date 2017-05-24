Ariana Grande suspends tour after attack: managers

Pop star Ariana Grande on Wednesday suspended her tour until early June at the earliest after a deadly attack on her show in Manchester that left 22 people dead.

Singer Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles © (Getty/AFP)

"Due to the tragic events in Manchester, the 'Dangerous Woman' tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost," a statement from her management at Universal Music said.

Grande will cancel shows scheduled Thursday and Friday at London's 02 Arena as well as concerts through June 5 in Belgium, Germany, Poland and Switzerland, her management said.

Grande is tentatively scheduled to resume the tour on June 7 at the Bercy arena in Paris.

