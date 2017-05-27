Kean caps stellar season for treble-chasers Juventus

Teenage starlet Moise Kean came off the bench to score a last-gasp winner with his maiden Serie A goal as Juventus closed their record-setting season with a 2-1 win at Bologna on Saturday.

Fresh from securing a record third successive league and Cup double, Juventus looked to be heading for a disappointing draw after Paulo Dybala levelled Saphir Taider's superb 52nd minute strike on 70 minutes.

But Kean, who replaced Argentina playmaker Dybala with 11 minutes to play, had the final say for the Turin giants with a great diving header from Miralem Pjanic's free kick in the 94th minute.

It was the first goal scored in Serie A by a player born in 2000 or after, and has underlined 17-year-old Kean's bright future after being given his debut by Massimiliano Allegri earlier this season.

Juve's 29th win of the campaign left the champions, who secured a record sixth consecutive scudetto with a 3-0 win over Crotone last week and face Real Madrid in the June 3 Champions League final, top of the pile seven points ahead of second-placed Roma.

Juventus' Stefano Sturaro (R) vies for the ball with Bologna's Emil Krafth during their Italian Serie A match on May 27, 2017 (© AFP)

Roma host Genoa on Sunday in what will be Francesco Totti's final game with the club after a 25-year career spent entirely with the Giallorossi.

But with second spot up for grabs, and third-placed Napoli only a point further behind before they travel to Sampdoria, Roma coach Luciano Spalletti said Totti's needs come second.

"What kind of party will it be if we don't get the three points? We have to think about winning first and foremost," he said.

A second-place finish will guarantee Roma a place in the group stages of next season's Champions League, and seal a ninth runners-up spot since winning the Serie A title for the last time, in 2001.

But Spalletti, who has been linked to the vacant position at Inter Milan following the recent sacking of Stefano Pioli, said he won't rain on Totti's parade.

"He will play a good portion of the game, the most important part," he added.

Before Sunday's outing, Totti has racked up 784 appearances for Roma, 618 of which have been in Serie A.

Although Roma won only one of their three league titles in Totti's time at the club, he has scored 307 goals for Roma, 250 of which came in Italy's top flight.

Defeat for Roma could see Napoli, who are away to Sampdoria, spoil Totti's farewell party.

Elsewhere, Atalanta capped their stunning season with a 1-0 home win in Bergamo where Papu Gomez's 52nd minute strike secured the points for Gian Gasperini's men.

Atalanta, finishing well ahead of Lombardy cousins AC Milan and Inter, moved up to fourth, two points ahead of Lazio, before the capital side visit Crotone on Sunday.

Crotone need a win against Simone Inzaghi's visitors if they are to have any hope of beating the drop. The Calabrians sit one point behind fourth-from-bottom Empoli, who visit already-relegated Palermo.