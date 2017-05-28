Feng notches first win of season in LPGA Volvik

China's Feng Shanshan survived two late bogeys to post her first LPGA victory of the season on Sunday in the Volvik Championship in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Feng had six birdies before bogeys at 16 and 18 en route to a four-under par 68, good enough for a 19-under par total of 269 and a one-stroke lead over Australia's Minjee Lee and South Korean Park Sung-Hyun.

Feng's victory was her seventh LPGA triumph and her first since last year's Japan Classic -- one of two titles she claimed in 2016.

Feng, who earned a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics last year, was up by four strokes with four to play before her late difficulties.

Lee applied the pressure with her eighth birdie of the day at 17 en route to a seven-under 65 and Park closed with a six-under 66.

South Korean Lee Jeong-Eun carded a final-round 67 to share fourth place on 271 with American Lizette Salas, who signed for a 69.