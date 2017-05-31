Calabar: slave trade to people trafficking in SE Nigeria

They travel thousands of kilometres across west Africa to get to the southeast Nigerian city of Calabar where small boats are supposed to take them to a better life.

But these migrants aren't about to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. They're aiming for a closer -- and less risky -- promised land: rich oil-producing African countries.

Symphorien Hounkanrin, 35, is originally from Ketenou, an impoverished village in Benin, and left school at the age of 11.

Other than fishing, he says "there's nothing to do there" for young people like him.

His brothers and cousins all left for oil hubs, Libreville in Gabon, or Malabo in Equatorial Guinea. Now he wants to join them.

"There's work. You can earn a lot there," he told AFP, his eyes lighting up.

"You can come back and build a nice house in the village like those who go to Europe."

The United Nations has said that contrary to common belief, more than half of all African migrants actually look for work elsewhere on the continent.

Like Gabon, which is home to just 1.8 million people, sparsely populated oil-producing countries attract a plentiful supply of foreign workers every year.

They come from Burkina Faso, Mali, Nigeria and Benin, disregarding the risks for the prospect of opportunities.

"No-one knows how many leave nor how many die" en route, said Nassirou Afagnon, from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Benin.

Few statistics are available.

Because there is free movement between member states of the west African regional bloc ECOWAS, it is easy for would-be migrants to reach Calabar by road.

The peaceful port city off the Gulf of Guinea lies only a few miles by sea to their intended destinations.

Slave-trading port

Standing in front of a small jetty scattered with rubbish, an employee of the Maritime Union promises potential clients a safe trip and no identity checks.

Seven thousand naira ($22, 20 euros) is enough to get to the port of Limbe in neighbouring Cameroon. From there, another boat to Gabon costs 15,000 CFA francs ($25, 23 euros).

For the same trip from Calabar, some operators charge up to 350,000 CFA francs per migrant, according to those who have made the journey in Gabon.

Traffickers are well-established along Marina Bay in central Calabar, where they're called "businessmen".

During the day, they take fishermen and merchandise to other Nigerian ports legally.

But during the night, their boats carry a silent human cargo.

At the end of February, Joe Abang, the justice minister of Cross River state, of which Calabar is the capital, raised the alarm.