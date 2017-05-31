South Africa reveal T20 name, logo

Cricket South Africa announced on Wednesday that its planned high-profile Twenty20 league will be named the T20 Global League.

A logo was unveiled but details of team ownership will only be revealed in London on June 19.

The league will be South Africa's version of the Indian Premier League or Australia's Big Bash League, with eight city-based franchises replacing the current system of regional franchises.

It will be played in late 2017 with the final scheduled for December 16.

Eight 'marquee' overseas players and eight top South African players have already been announced and one each will be allocated to each of the teams.

The eight overseas players named are Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard (all West Indies), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) and Eoin Morgan, Kevin Pietersen and Jason Roy (all England).

The South African 'marquee' players are Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir.

Cricket South Africa president Chris Nenzani said: "The T20 Global League is perfectly positioned to become an internationally successful sporting event."