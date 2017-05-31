James's LA home vandalized with racial slur

A racial slur was spray-painted on the front gate of Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James's $20 million (17.8 million euros) Los Angeles home, police said on Wednesday.

Los Angeles police officer Aareon Jefferson said police were called to the house in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood around 6:45 am, and by the time they arrived the graffiti had been painted over by property management staff.

The case is being investigated by personnel from the Los Angeles Police Department's West Los Angeles Station.

Public records show that James bought the house in 2015 for just under $21 million.

James is currently in Northern California, where his reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers are preparing to take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Game one of the best-of-seven championship series is on Thursday in Oakland, California.