Kiwis power on at America's Cup after British blunder

Emirates Team New Zealand maintained their blistering start to the America's Cup qualifiers on Thursday, powering to victory over Land Rover BAR after an early blunder by Ben Ainslie's British crew.

The Kiwis, who now sit second in the standings with six wins and only one loss, were neck-and-neck with Ainslie's men heading towards the first mark before edging fractionally clear in light winds on Bermuda's Great Sound.

But a disastrous gybe from Land Rover BAR saw the boat nosedive and turn sharply to send Emirates surging clear, with a half-length lead turning into a 350-meter gap within moments.

"What happened? What happened?" a frustrated Ainslie could be heard exclaiming as the New Zealanders pulled away.

From there Kiwi skipper Peter Burling was always in control and the only question became whether they would manage to lap Ainslie's boat after leading by more than six minutes through the fourth mark.

A miserable race for Ainslie ended with Land Rover BAR retiring before the finish. The British crew will face French boat Groupama later Thursday.

After Wednesday's racing was cancelled due to light winds, Groupama had opened the day with a defeat against Japan's SoftBank by just under six minutes.

SoftBank made a perfectly timed start to steal an early lead on the French boat, which nosedived to lose further ground on the Japanese, who quickly built up a 25-second lead through the second mark.

Groupama's failure to get to grips with light winds effectively ended their hopes on the third leg, when they struggled to round gate four to leave themselves three minutes behind. SoftBank eventually won by 5min 59sec.

SoftBank are now fourth in the qualifying standings with three points.