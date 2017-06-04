Thousands gather at Hong Kong Tiananmen vigil

Thousands gathered at a candlelit vigil in Hong Kong Sunday night to mark 28 years since China's bloody Tiananmen Square crackdown but the annual event is struggling for support among younger generations.

Semi-autonomous Hong Kong is the only place on Chinese soil to see a major commemoration of the military's brutal crushing of pro-democracy protests in central Beijing in 1989.

But in the past two years, student unions have boycotted the longstanding vigil in Victoria Park as they say its message is increasingly irrelevant.

Organised by an umbrella group of veteran democracy activists, the vigil demands justice for the victims of the crackdown and also pushes for the democratisation of China.

Some young activists in Hong Kong say they want to prioritise the democratic future of the city itself and not China as a whole, as anti-Beijing sentiment grows.

Younger generations tend to see themselves as distant from mainland China, with some calling for more autonomy or even independence for Hong Kong after mass rallies for political reform in 2014 failed to win concessions.

Mak Kwan-wai, vice president of Hong Kong Baptist University's student union, told AFP that building a democratic system in China was not Hong Kongers' responsibility.

"What Hong Kongers should do is protect themselves," Mak added.

Baptist is among several universities whose student unions did not attend the vigil.

Participants hold candles at Hong Kong's Victoria Park on June 4, 2017, during a candlelight vigil to mark the 28th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown in Beijing (© AFP)

However, democracy campaigner Joshua Wong, who led the 2014 pro-democracy rallies, said people should not forget the victims of June 4 as he arrived at the park for the vigil.

"I believe we all share the same goal, which is to demand that the central government take responsibility for the massacre," said 20-year-old Wong.

He added it was particularly important to support the vigil and its call for justice as the city approaches the 20th anniversary of its handover from Britain to China on July 1, 1997.

China's President Xi Jinping is expected to visit as part of the celebrations.

'Never forget'

Mainland human rights activist, Wang Yan, 52, who has been living in Hong Kong for the past seven years and attended the vigil, warned against complacency over Tiananmen.

"We have to keep persisting. If we give up, are we just going to let it go if people get killed in the future?" she told AFP.