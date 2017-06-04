Clermont win French Top 14 final

Clermont finally shed their chokers tag to win the French Top 14 title, beating Toulon 22-16 in Sunday's final in Paris.

Clermont's scrum-half Morgan Parra kicks a penalty during the French Top 14 rugby union final match against Toulon on June 4, 2017 © (AFP)

Morgan Parra was the hero, kicking 17 points as Clermont won the French title for only the second time from 13 finals.

