Clermont win French Top 14 final

Top Stories

Bloody London, flowers and messages: the London lament Just past the areas affected by the attacks and closed to the public to allow police relief, the first flowers and messages appeared to the victims of the London attacks. The attack on London Bridge, costing at least 7 people and causing 48 injured, some of which are in serious condition, is the third terrorist attack in less than three months.

Israeli joy at Trump visit, but substance lacking Israeli right-wingers celebrated US President Donald Trump's visit after he made no mention of the two-state solution, but a lack of specifics on how he would resolve the conflict with the Palestinians raised concerns.

Donald Trump welcomed by Abu Mazen in Bethlehem President of the Palestinian Authority, Abu Mazen, welcomed US President Donald Trump in Bethlehem. After the handshake, the hymns were executed and the two leaders withdrew to the palace of the Palestinian Authority President for a meeting, which ends with a joint press point.