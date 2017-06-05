Alvarez-Golovkin confirmed for Las Vegas boxing match-up

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin's eagerly-awaited middleweight superfight will take place at Las Vegas's T-Mobile Arena on September 16, fight promoters confirmed on Monday.

Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions had suggested a range of venues from Dallas to Los Angeles were being considered for the fight, one of the most mouthwatering match-ups in years.

However Golden Boy confirmed on Twitter that the fight would be held at the 20,000-capacity T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

"It's official!!! We're going back to Vegas! T-Mobile Arena will host the Fight of the year," Golden Boy wrote. "September 16! The fight you've been craving for," the company added.

"Everybody wanted this fight and I nailed it down," De La Hoya later said on ESPN.

De La Hoya, who promotes Mexican star Alvarez, predicted an explosive fight.

"Everybody who wants to go to Vegas, have a great time. Watch a great fight with Triple G (Golovkin) and Canelo. I mean it's going to be a train wreck, let me tell you."

De La Hoya said Golden Boy had received offers from several large-capacity venues, notably the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Texas and baseball's Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Madison Square Garden in New York had also lobbied for the fight.

However it was Las Vegas's record as a party destination that swung the deal towards the T-Mobile Arena.

"Ultimately the entertainment factor (was key)," De La Hoya said. "People want to go to parties after the fight. You want to stage the pre-fight parties, the weigh-in."

The hard-hitting Kazakh Golovkin (37-0, 33 knockouts) is widely seen as the favourite against Alvarez, who is 49-1-1 with 34 knockouts.