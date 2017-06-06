Brazil ex-minister arrested in graft probe: reports

Police in Brazil arrested the country's former tourism minister Tuesday in a probe over alleged corruption linked to one of its 2014 World Cup football stadiums, media reports said.

Brazilian newspapers said ex-minister Henrique Eduardo Alves was arrested as part of an investigation into bribery and money-laundering in the building of the Arena das Dunas stadium in the northeastern city of Natal.

A police source told AFP that anti-corruption raids were taking place in the south of the country but did not confirm reports that Alves was one of those arrested.

A police statement about the operation said the stadium construction project had been inflated by some $35 million.

Alves served briefly in the government of President Michel Temer last year, but quit after a month after being implicated in a corruption scandal, as countless top Brazilian politicians have been.

Temer himself risks facing trial over other corruption allegations.