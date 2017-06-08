RugbyU: Argentina give first cap to winger Boffelli

Winger Emiliano Boffelli will win his maiden cap for Argentina Saturday in the first Test against England in western city San Juan.

Boffelli has been a regular choice for Buenos Aires-based Super Rugby outfit Jaguares, which is the sole source of players for national coach Daniel Hourcade.

Jaguares have been struggling in Super Rugby, losing six of the last seven matches, including three at home.

The Jaguares-only policy means the Pumas cannot call up Europe-based stars like winger Juan Imhoff and loose forwards Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe and Facundo Isa.

Lock Tomas Lavanini returns to the team as the second-row partner for Matias Alemanno after missing a tour of Japan and Britain last November due to injury.

Another injury-enforced absentee from the tour, prop Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, was named among the replacements.

An ageing Argentine rugby icon, centre/fly-half Juan Martin Hernandez, will also start on the bench for the first of two Tests with Santa Fe hosting the second on June 17.

The Pumas have lost the last six Tests against the Red Roses -- the most recent a 27-14 defeat in London last November.

Team (15-1)

Joaquin Tuculet; Matias Moroni, Matias Orlando, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Emiliano Boffelli; Nicolas Sanchez, Martin Landajo; Juan Manuel Leguizamon, Javier Ortega Desio, Pablo Matera; Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno; Enrique Pieretto, Agustín Creevy (capt), Lucas Noguera Paz

Replacements: Julian Montoya, Santiago García Botta, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Guido Petti, Leonardo Senatore, Gonzalo Bertranou, Juan Martin Hernandez, Ramiro Moyano

Coach: Daniel Hourcade