Bolt plans big bash for his Jamaican swan-song

Usain Bolt says he is looking forward to having a party as he launches his final season Saturday with what will be his last race on Jamaican soil.

The world's fastest man is headlining an international track and field meet put on in his honour by running in the 100 metres at Kingston's National Stadium.

"It is going to be a great reception," said Bolt at a news conference Thursday at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel. "There is going to be one big party and it is going to be emotional.

"It will be the last time in front of my home crowd. I know it will be loud and the energy will be great.

"For me I am just going to go out with an open mind and see what happens. Jamaica knows when I show up, I give my all."

The 30-year-old Bolt plans to retire from track and field after the 2017 London World Championships in August.

The reigning world and Olympic sprint champion is going out on top. He says 2017 is about beating his rivals but not about breaking his world records.

"This season is for the fans," said Bolt. "People want to see you break records. But there is no reason to want to break world records for me this season.

"It is about ending my career on a winning note."

Bolt said he is still figuring out what to do in retirement. His immediate plans are to get more involved in charity work and do some coaching. He has even talked about trying to play professional football but nothing is set in stone.

"There are so many ways which I can go. I want to stay as close to track as I can. I will do charity work and I know I talked about playing football, so we will see."