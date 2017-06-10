Reavie, Schwartzel, Munoz share PGA St. Jude lead

Chez Reavie fired three birdies and an eagle in a five-under par 65 that boosted him into a three-way tie for the lead with Charl Schwartzel and Carlos Munoz Friday in the PGA St. Jude Classic.

South Africa's Schwartzel had five birdies and a bogey in his four-under par 66 while Colombia's Munoz carded a 67 that featured four birdies and a bogey.

They were one stroke in front of overnight co-leader Stewart Cink, who carded a 68 for 132, with Ben Crane, winner of this tournament in Memphis, Tennessee, on 133 after a 65.

Reavie started the day two shots off the lead. He picked up three birdies on the front nine and eagled the par-five 16th to go into the weekend poised to strike for a second career win to go with his 2008 Canadian Open title.

Reavie said he'd stay aggressive over the weekend.

"There's no way that I can change my mindset and go out there and try and make pars. I won't win the golf tournament if I do that," he said.

Charl Schwartzel of South Africa plays his shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic, at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, on June 9, 2017 (© GETTY/AFP)

"I need to just keep doing the same thing I'm doing, attack the holes that suit my eye and make as many birdies as I can."

Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters champion, teed off on 10 and birdied four of his first eight holes. He was alone atop the leaderboard after a birdie on the par-four second but bogeyed the eighth.

He was expecting a demanding weekend in the final tuneup before next week's US Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

"If you're missing fairways, with the greens, you're going to miss a lot of greens, you're going to struggle," he said.

"So if you want to move forward and win this golf tournament, I think all parts of your game are going to have to be in top form."

Munoz, whose late charge on Thursday gave him a share of the first-round lead with Cink, Scott Brown and Matt Every, teed off on 10 and was even through nine after a birdie and a bogey. He picked up three birdies coming in to maintain a share of the lead.

"I'm super happy," the 24-year-old Munoz said. "I'm really proud of the way I played today. I had one mistake, but I think a pretty good bogey on 18, so I was just happy to be able to step it up."