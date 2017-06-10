Baby, teen among six killed in Mexico attack

A four-month-old baby and a 17-year-old boy were among six people shot dead on Friday at a house near the Mexican resort of Acapulco, authorities said.

Gunmen burst into the house in the small southern town of San Pedro Cacahuatepec and riddled it with gunfire, according to emergency officials.

Three women and a man were also killed in the hail of bullets.

Three children were wounded -- ages one, eight and 11.

Local media reports said some of the victims were from the same family.

Some witnesses blamed the attack on a vigilante group called the Union of Towns and Organizations of Guerrero State, or UPOEG.

The group denied the claim. It said it had gone to the scene to fend off the attack, which it blamed on a gang.

Guerrero is one of the most violent states in Mexico, caught up in a bloody drug war pitting rival cartels against each other and the army.