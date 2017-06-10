Venus lands rare Slam title for New Zealand

Michael Venus became New Zealand's first Grand Slam champion since 1974 on Saturday when he partnered American Ryan Harrison to the French Open men's doubles title.

Venus and Harrison defeated Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and American Donald Young 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 in the final at Roland Garros.

The 29-year-old is just New Zealand's second Grand Slam winner in the modern era, after Onny Parun teamed up with Australian Dick Crealy to win the men's doubles crown in Paris 43 years ago.