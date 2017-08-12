Lasitskene, competing as a neutral, wins high jump

Russian Maria Lasitskene, competing as a neutral, defended the women's high jump title at the IAAF World Championship on Saturday.

Authorised Neutral Athlete Maria Lasitskene competes in the final of the women's high jump athletics event at the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium in London on August 12, 2017 © (AFP)

Lasitskene took her win record to 34 from her 36 most recent competitions indoors and outdoors, and her 2.03-metre best extended her winning streak to 25.

Ukraine's Yulia Levchenko claimed silver with 2.01m, with Poland's Kamila Licwinko taking bronze (1.99).

Russia's athletics federation remains barred by the IAAF over widespread state-sponsored doping, but 19 athletes have been cleared to compete at the world championships after having proved they were clean.

