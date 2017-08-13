IAAF World Championships in London: Day 10 highlights

Highlights for Day 10 -- the final day -- of the IAAF World Championships on Sunday:

Women's 5,000m final

Almaz Ayana's astonishing win in the 10,000m -- burning off the opposition to win by more than 46 seconds -- makes her the hot favourite to retain the 5000m title she won in Beijing. Everything appears to be falling into place for the 25-year-old with Ethiopian compatriot Genzebe Dibaba withdrawing from the event because of back pain. Ayana finished second in her heat but not too much should be read into that given her efforts only a few days previously in what was her first race of the season. Her main opposition is likely to come from Kenya's Olympic silver medallist Hellen Obiri, the fastest in the event in the world this year, and Ethiopian team-mate Senbere Tefiri, silver medallist in 2015.

Men's 1500m final

Kenya's Benjamin Kiprop bids for a fourth successive world title and he is still only 28. He breezed through the heats and semi-finals finishing second to compatriot Elijah Manangoi, silver medallist two years ago. "I have a lot of experience from World Championship races, I've been doing this for many years and I'm ready for anything," said Kiprop. Norway could enjoy more medal success after Karsten Warholm's gold in the 400m hurdles with another of their promising young athletes, European champion Filip Ingrebrigtsen.

Women's 800m final

Olympic champion Caster Semenya has shown remarkable mental strength throughout the long drawn out debate over her eligibility to run. The 26-year-old bids to add a third world 800m title to her trophy cabinet and didn't look in the heats or the semi to have suffered unduly from her efforts in winning bronze in the 1500m. It will take something special for her to be beaten for the first time in an 800m race since 2015. Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba, promising 23-year-old American Ajee Wilson and Canada's 2015 silver medallist Melissa Bishop all have the ability to medal but gold could be beyond them.

Men and women's 4x400m relay finals

Fresh from having helped the US quartet win gold in the women's 4x100m relay, Allyson Felix goes again in the 4x400m seeking a record 16th world medal. Her gold in the shorter relay saw her overtake Jamaicans Merlene Ottey and Usain Bolt as the record world medal holder. "Every moment I am on these relay teams is a privilege. I have the best time and just enjoy it," said Felix.

Men's high jump final

Qatar's Mutaz Barshim has a great chance to become the first Asian to win a world high jump title. Should he claim victory, he would join South African Jacques Freitag as the second man to win world youth, world junior and world senior titles.