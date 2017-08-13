Felix wins 16th world medal as US win 4x400m relay

Allyson Felix won her 16th world career medal as the United States won the 4x400m relay on Sunday.

Felix ran an outstanding second lap as the quartet, also comprising Quanera Hayes, Shakima Wimbley and Phyllis Francis, timed 3min 19.02.

Britain, in 3:25.00, held off Poland (3:25.41) for silver.

Jamaica's sprinting woes continued as their foursome failed to make it around after Anneisha McLaughlin-Whilby pulled up on the second leg and had to be taken off the track in a wheelchair.

Felix's gold in the shorter relay on Saturday saw her overtake Jamaicans Merlene Ottey and Usain Bolt as the record world medal holder.

She also won a bronze in the 400m and of her 16 world medals, 11 have been gold, while nine in total were won as part of the US relay team and seven individually.

Felix has also bagged an incredible nine Olympic medals including six gold.