Uran signs cycling contract extension with Cannondale

Colombian Rigoberto Uran, who finished second to Chris Froome at the Tour de France last month, signed a three-year contract extension with American team Cannondale on Monday.

The 30-year-old, who joined from Quick-Step last year, said he wants to go one better and beat Britain's Froome to the yellow jersey.

"I'm very happy with the team, the environment here suits me," Uran said in a team statement.

"A three-year contract offers security, and the team is willing to allow me to focus my season on the Tour de France. I was very happy to sign.

"I'll race many races, and I have many goals. The biggest, of course, is the Tour de France. I want to win the Tour."

Uran also finished second twice on the Giro d'Italia in 2013 and 2014, although struggled to a seventh-placed effort on his Grand Tour debut for Cannondale in the same race last year.

But he won stage nine of July's Tour de France, before snatching second place in the overall standings from home favourite Romain Bardet in the penultimate stage.