Kenya's Odinga delays decision on poll dispute

Kenya's Raila Odinga pushed back plans Tuesday to announce his next move on a disputed election, leaving Kenyans in suspense over a political crisis that has already sparked deadly protests.

Speaking at the weekend, Odinga promised to advise supporters Tuesday of "the next course of action" but his eagerly awaited appearance failed to transpire.

"We regret that the consultations are taking longer than anticipated and NASA will therefore not address Kenyans as projected today," said a statement signed by Musalia Mudavadi, one of the leaders of the National Super Alliance (NASA) opposition coalition.

"NASA will issue a comprehensive statement to the nation tomorrow (Wednesday)," he said, adding "our consultations are ongoing and progressing well."

Odinga, 72, insists he is the rightful winner of a "stolen" election which took place on August 8 and handed victory to the incumbent, Uhuru Kenyatta.

The claims sparked a wave of protests in his strongholds which left at least 16 dead and 177 injured, but these quickly abated as his supporters -- and the country -- await his decision on his next move.