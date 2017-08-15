Argentina opposes Trump military warning on Venezuela

US Vice President Mike Pence heard more complaints from Latin American allies Tuesday about President Donald Trump's warning of a possible US military option to deal with the crisis in Venezuela.

"The use of force is not the way," but rather political pressure, Argentine President Mauricio Macri said at a news conference alongside Mike Pence, who is on a tour of Latin American countries.

Trump warned on Friday that he was considering various possible means to resolve the Venezuela crisis, "including a possible military option if necessary."

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro responded by ordering his armed forces to carry out a national exercise next week.

The United States along with Argentina and other regional allies have joined in international calls for Maduro to respect democracy.

He has been tightening his grip on power in response to economic chaos and angry street protests by opponents demanding elections. Nearly 130 people have died in recent months of unrest.

Pence in Buenos Aires reiterated his earlier assurance that the United States preferred diplomatic steps and economic sanctions to pressure Maduro.

The US vice president was on the second stop in a tour of Latin America to rally the region over the Venezuela crisis.

He earlier visited Colombia and is due to travel next to Chile and Panama.

Pence said a million Venezuelans had fled to Colombia and more than 60,000 to Argentina to escape the chaos in their country.