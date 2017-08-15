Goodwin banned but free to play NFL

United States long jumper Marquise Goodwin has been hit with a one-year suspension for failing to provide anti-doping authorities details of his whereabouts, but will be free to play for the San Francisco 49ers in the upcoming NFL season, the team said Tuesday.

A statement from the United States Anti-Doping Agency said Goodwin, who represented the USA at the 2012 Olympics, had accumulated three whereabouts failures in a 12-month period, a violation of the World Anti-Doping Code.

The 26-year-old's ban has been backdated to April 1, 2017, meaning all of his results and prize money since then have been annulled.

The ban however does not affect Goodwin's career in the National Football League, the 49ers said.

"We have been in touch with the League office regarding this matter, and understand that Marquise will not be subject to discipline under the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances as a result of USADA's decision," the 49ers said.

Goodwin, meanwhile, said he had stopped adhering to track and field's anti-doping regulations a year ago when he had decided to focus on his NFL career.

"Never in my life have I failed a test," Goodwin said. "I have never been opposed to testing and, in fact, have always been compliant with each and every protocol and policy associated with my competitive career in track and field.

"More than a year ago, I decided to cease competing in the sport in order to concentrate 100 percent on my NFL career.

"Therefore, I discontinued all practices associated with competing in track and field, including submitting my 'Whereabouts' information.

"It appears that because I did not inform USADA of my plans, my name was inadvertently included in their 2017 testing pool."

Goodwin signed a two-year deal with the 49ers in March after four seasons with the Buffalo Bills.