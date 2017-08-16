S.Africa marks five years since massacre of miners

South Africa on Wednesday marks five years since the Marikana massacre when police shot dead 34 striking mineworkers, with commemorations focused on the lack of prosecutions over the killings.

The 34 miners were gunned down after police were deployed to break up a wildcat strike that had turned violent at the Lonmin-owned Marikana platinum mine, northwest of Johannesburg, in August 2012.

It was the worst police violence in South Africa since the end of apartheid in 1994.

On Wednesday, family members, miners, trade unionists, activists and politicians will gather at the site of the massacre to honour the dead and call for criminal prosecutions and improved compensation.

An official inquiry established by President Jacob Zuma put much of the blame for the deaths on police tactics used to disperse the 3,000 strikers, but no prosecutions have been brought.

"The tragedy of the Marikana killings is compounded by the shocking fact that no one responsible for the bloodshed has yet been held accountable," said Shenilla Mohamed, director of Amnesty International South Africa.

She added that the government "needs to ensure that the wheels of justice start turning far faster than they have done over the past five years."

The Pretoria-based Institute of Security Studies (ISS) think-tank issued a new report into accountability for the massacre, in which 70 others were injured alongside the 34 dead.

The only person to be penalised over the deaths has been the then national police commissioner Riah Phiyega, who was suspended on full pay in 2015.

The ISS called for fair compensation for those affected, prosecution of police officers who acted unlawfully, and reforms to police recruitment and training.

"Government must demonstrate to South Africans and the world that the senseless loss of life at Marikana has resulted in lessons learned and will never occur again," said ISS justice specialist Gareth Newham.