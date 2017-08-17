Alibaba profit nearly doubles on robust revenues

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said Thursday its net profit almost doubled in the latest quarter on the back of solid revenue growth in its core shopping business and in cloud computing.

Alibaba, which has made billionaire founder Jack Ma one of China's richest men and a global e-commerce icon, has seen its shares soar 80 percent since last December on robust earnings, with the company fast approaching the market worth of industry leader Amazon.

Alibaba said net income in the quarter which ended June 30 was 14.7 billion yuan ($2.2 billion), a year-on-year increase of 94 percent.

The company's earnings have highlighted the strength of the e-commerce sector in China even as the country's broader economic growth has slowed.

Overall revenues in the quarter rose 56 percent to 50.2 billion yuan, beating the $7.2 billion average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Revenue from its core commerce offerings grew 58 percent in the quarter to 43.0 billion yuan, while cloud computing revenue jumped 96 percent to 2.4 billion yuan, it said in an earnings statement.

"Our technology is driving significant growth across our business and strengthening our position beyond core commerce," the statement quoted Alibaba Group CEO Daniel Zhang as saying.