NFL: Raiders Smith charged with assault and battery

National Football League veteran Sean Smith was charged with assault and battery on Thursday for allegedly beating his sister's boyfriend in downtown Pasadena, California.

The Oakland Raiders cornerback Smith is facing two felony charges -- assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury -- according to American prosecutors.

The alleged incident involving Christopher Woods occurred July 4 at the corner of Colorado Boulevard and Arroyo Parkway in Pasadena, California.

"We are looking into the matter to understand the facts," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

The 30-year-old Smith faces a possible maximum sentence of seven years in prison for the alleged attack, according to prosecutors.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Smith started 15 games for Oakland last year. He is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and the Raiders. In 123 games, he has 393 tackles and 12 interceptions.

Smith is scheduled to appear in court on September 29.