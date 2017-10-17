Injured North ruled out of autumn Tests

Wales will have to do without star wing George North for their forthcoming autumn Tests because of a knee injury, his English club Northampton Saints revealed on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old suffered the injury in the humiliating 57-13 thrashing by two-time European champions Saracens in their opening Champions Cup clash last Sunday.

"George North suffered a sprain to his posterior cruciate ligament against Saracens which will require 6-8 weeks rehabilitation," a statement issued by Northampton said.

North, capped 69 times, has become increasingly prone to injuries with the latest coming after he insisted on playing on after receiving treatment following a crashing tackle by Brad Barritt before collapsing to the ground in a subsequent attack.

Wales coach Warren Gatland is due to name his squad for the four Tests on October 24.

His side face the Wallabies on November 11th, Georgia a week later, world champions the All Blacks on November 25, and round off their packed programme against South Africa on December 2.