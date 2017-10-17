Injured North ruled out of autumn Tests

Wales will have to do without star wing George North for their forthcoming autumn Tests because of a knee injury, his English club Northampton Saints revealed on Tuesday.

Wales' wing George North capped 69 times, has become increasingly prone to injuries with the latest coming after he insisted on playing on after receiving treatment following a crashing tackle
Wales' wing George North capped 69 times, has become increasingly prone to injuries with the latest coming after he insisted on playing on after receiving treatment following a crashing tackle (AFP)

The 25-year-old suffered the injury in the humiliating 57-13 thrashing by two-time European champions Saracens in their opening Champions Cup clash last Sunday.

"George North suffered a sprain to his posterior cruciate ligament against Saracens which will require 6-8 weeks rehabilitation," a statement issued by Northampton said.

North, capped 69 times, has become increasingly prone to injuries with the latest coming after he insisted on playing on after receiving treatment following a crashing tackle by Brad Barritt before collapsing to the ground in a subsequent attack.

Wales coach Warren Gatland is due to name his squad for the four Tests on October 24.

His side face the Wallabies on November 11th, Georgia a week later, world champions the All Blacks on November 25, and round off their packed programme against South Africa on December 2.