Three arrested in Florida shooting after white supremacist speech

Three men were arrested after a shooting following white supremacist Richard Spencer's controversial speech at the University of Florida, police said Friday.

Spencer, leader of the so-called "alt-right" movement -- encompassing white supremacists, neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan -- appeared Thursday on campus in Gainesville, in the north of the state.

Just over an hour after his speech ended, three of Spencer's followers stopped their car in front of a group of anti-racism protesters at a bus stop, police said in a statement.

Authorities said they then threatened the protesters with Nazi salutes, chanting slogans about Hitler, before one of them, 28-year-old Tyler Tenbrink, pulled out a gun and shot at the group. The bullet hit a nearby building.

Tenbrink was arrested along with brothers William and Colton Fears, aged 30 and 28 respectively. The three were charged with attempted murder.

Self-described white nationalist Tyler Tenbrink, of Houston, Texas, is handcuffed by Florida Highway Patrol troopers at the University of Florida (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)

"This incident and how quickly it was handled displays the true teamwork that went into yesterday's Unified Command Center activation," said Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell.

Spencer, who helped organize a white supremacist rally that erupted in deadly violence in Charlottesville earlier this year, was shouted down by hundreds of protesters Thursday -- forcing him to leave the stage at the University of Florida without delivering his planned speech.

Fearing a repetition of Charlottesville, Florida governor Rick Scott had declared a state of emergency Monday to beef up security ahead of Spencer's arrival -- which also sparked a street protest of around 1,500 people.

Only around 30 supporters of the controversial white nationalist made it into the auditorium, massively outnumbered by protesters who chanted "No more Spencer!"