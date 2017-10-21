Police quiz man over Everton-Lyon trouble

A man has been interviewed on suspicion of assault and affray over an incident that occurred during Everton's Europa League game against Lyon, British police said on Saturday.

An Everton fan holding a young child appeared to lash out at Lyon's players during a byline shoving match in Thursday's game, with the video footage going viral.

Everton have banned one fan from Goodison Park for life and have been charged by European governing body UEFA for failing to control their supporters during the game, which Lyon won 2-1.

"A man, 30, has been interviewed on suspicion of assault and affray following an incident @Everton (on) Thurs," Merseyside Police said on Twitter.

"He's been released under investigation."

The incident happened during the second half of the Group E game in Liverpool, with Everton 1-0 down.

Everton defender Ashley Williams sparked a confrontation involving players from both sides after pushing Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes to the ground in front of the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End.

While the players jostled with each other against the advertising hoardings, the Everton fan in question seemed to push Lopes's head and aim punches at Lyon's players.