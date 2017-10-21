French fly-half Lopez breaks ankle, out for five months

French fly-half Camille Lopez will miss the autumn internationals as well as the Six Nations after breaking his ankle in Clermont's 24-7 European Cup win over Northampton on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Lopez, capped 16 times by France, was left writhing in agony after a sickening clash with Northampton's Nick Groom in the 23rd minute of the game.

The injury was later diagnosed as a broken left ankle which will sideline Lopez for "around five months", said coach Franck Azema.

Lopez had been expected to star in the November internationals against world champions New Zealand on November 11 and 14, South Africa on November 18 and Japan seven days later.