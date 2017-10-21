Boufal savours 'very special' Southampton goal

Sofiane Boufal was left beaming after scoring a sensational solo goal in Southampton's 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, describing it as a "very special" goal.

The 24-year-old Morocco winger picked the ball up midway inside his own half in the 85th minute at St Mary's and surged past five opposition players before sliding a shot into the bottom-right corner.

"My first Premier League goal of this season, yes, it's very special," Boufal told BT Sport.

"The most important thing is we take three points -- more important than my goal.

"I scored one in France I remember, but I am so happy with this goal."

Boufal had come on as a substitute and he made a point of celebrating right in front of Saints manager Mauricio Pellegrino, who has given him only one league start this season.

"I am so hungry," said the former Lille player. "The most important thing is to show the manager on the pitch I can play with this team."

Boufal's goal -- his first since December last year -- lifted Southampton to 10th place in the table, two points above 13th-place West Brom.