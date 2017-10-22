Russia to free opposition leader Navalny as Kremlin race heats up

MOSCOW - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is set to walk free on Sunday after a 20-day jail term for organising protests against President Vladimir Putin.

Navalny, who has declared his intention to stand for president in 2018, is set to be released between 0600 and 0700 GMT, his lawyer Vadim Kobzev told AFP.

He is being held in a detention centre in western Moscow but police may release him in a different location to evade media attention as they have done previously.

During Navalny's time behind bars, the Kremlin race he hopes to contest has heated up with television star Ksenia Sobchak throwing in her hat.

Navalny is set to meet supporters later Sunday in the southern city of Astrakhan at an authorised rally in a park timed for 1400 GMT.

"He will come straight to you," Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said in a video address to supporters in the city of Astrakhan 1,300 kilometres (790 miles) southeast of Moscow on the Caspian Sea.

The charismatic 41-year-old lawyer informally launched a presidential bid in December last year and has since opened campaign offices and held rallies countrywide to consolidate supporters.

Earlier this year he served sentences of 15 days and 25 days for organising unauthorised anti-Putin protests.

During his latest jail term, his supporters held rallies on Putin's birthday on October 7, with more than 270 detained nationwide.

He has faced a constant stream of official bans on public meetings as well violent attacks on him and his supporters and vandalism of his offices.

«Kremlin game»

During Navalny's latest period in isolation in a Moscow detention centre, another high-profile figure has joined the presidential race.

Sobchak, a socialite and television star and the daughter of President Vladimir Putin's late mentor, launched her bid to stand on Wednesday.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, seen here leaving a Moscow police station last month, is set to be released from jail Sunday after serving a 20-day sentence for organising illegal protests. (AFP)

The presidential race has yet to officially begin and Putin has not yet declared his participation in the March 2018 election. However he is widely expected to seek and win a six-year term that would extend his rule till 2024.

Sobchak has vowed to back Navalny's bid to be included in the race -- as electoral authorities say his suspended sentence for fraud makes him ineligible to stand until 2028.

However many liberals see her as a Kremlin-backed spoiler candidate brought in to give the race a veneer of opposition.

Putin worked closely with her late father Anatoly Sobchak when he was a liberal Saint Petersburg mayor, and has acknowledged his importance as a mentor.

Navalny has yet to comment on Sobchak's bid but earlier condemned rumours of her possible candidacy, saying this was a "rather disgusting Kremlin game" and calling her a "liberal laughing stock."

Sobchak, 35, calls herself "the candidate against all".

Russian media focused on her past as host of a reality show called Dom-2, or House-2, where contestants have to form couples, as well as of modelling show "Russia's Next Top Model."

"She's going to work according to her profession at the elections: in order to turn non-contested presidential pseudo-polls into the biggest show of 2018," wrote Vedomosti business daily in a Friday editorial.

Navalny sometimes shared a podium with Sobchak at mass rallies against Putin in 2011 and 2012. While he wowed crowds with punchy oratory, Sobchak faced a hostile audience who doubted her sudden backing of opposition causes.

She paid a price for her opposition campaigning, however, losing lucrative television work, and now hosts a show on independent TV Dozhd, or Rain.

Forbes' Russian edition estimates her net worth at $2.1 million.

Sobchak is set to present her campaign to journalists in Moscow on Tuesday.