Bonucci red damages Milan, Roma bounce back in Serie A

MILAN - Leonardo Bonucci was sent off for elbowing as AC Milan's stuttering campaign plunged even further on Sunday with a 0-0 draw to Genoa, as elsewhere in Serie A Alexander Kolarov lifted AS Roma past Torino.

Milan coach Vincenzo Montella had already been under huge pressure after three straight Serie A losses and Thursday's 0-0 Europa League draw with AEK Athens in Milan.

And amid reports Montella's days are numbered the team played for over an hour with ten men at the San Siro after Bonucci was sent off.

The video assistant referee confirmed a nasty elbow from Milan captain Bonucci that left Aleandro Rosi with a bleeding face.

"VAR helps but we have to decide if we are in a televisual world or one on the pitch," complained Montella after his team dropped to 11th, far below the ambitions of the club's new Chinese owners.

"I'm happy to be the coach of Milan, and in my head I'm preparing for tomorrow's training session, and I also want to compliment the boys because they have played with spirit," he continued.

"I'm convinced that this team can get out, we're paying for episodes that can change the course of the game."

AS Roma bounced back from last weekend's loss at Napoli with a 1-0 win at Torino to build on their midweek 3-3 Champions League draw at Chelsea.

Serbian defender Kolarov's spectacular free kick after 69 minutes gave Roma their record 12th consecutive away victory in Serie A to move up to fifth, with a match in hand.

If Kolarov's move from Manchester City this season has been a huge success for Roma, Bonucci's move from Turin to Milan has proved a spectacular flop.

Already in great difficulty since the start of the season the former Juventus player's nightmare season continued.

His sending off not only damaged Milan's chances on the night but Bonucci will almost certainly receive a two-match ban, ruling him out against champions Juventus next weekend.

Fiorentina overtake Milan after a 3-0 win over tailenders Benevento, who set a new Serie A record by becoming the first club in the history of the championship to fail to score a point in nine games.

The newly-promoted side from outside Naples have scored just two goals, with 22 conceded.

On Saturday, Inter Milan ended Napoli's winning streak in Serie A with a goalless draw despite a hard-fought top of the table clash in Naples.

Napoli -- who suffered Champions League disappointment at Manchester City this week -- now have 25 points from nine games to maintain their two-point advantage on second-placed Inter.

Champions Juventus and Lazio -- joint third on 19 points -- have a golden opportunity to narrow the gap on Sunday when they take on Udinese and Cagliari respectively.