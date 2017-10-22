World downhill champion Stuhec out of Olympics

Downhill world champion Ilka Stuhec looks set to miss February's Winter Olympics after tearing knee ligaments in practice on Sunday, her agent revealed.

The 26-year-old was on hot form last season, winning the crystal globe in the downhill World Cup and silver in the Super-G at the world championships as well as her world title in the downhill.

"During today's training in Pitzal (Austria) Ilka Stuhec fell and injured her left knee. Doctors at a nearby clinic said she broke the knee's front ligaments, the agent said.

"At best, it seems she will be forced to skip most of the World Cup season, including the Winter Olympics."

Stuhec had been seen as the chief rival of American ace Mikaela Shiffrin at the Korea Olympics which take place from February 9-28.