Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl halftime show

NEW YORK - Justin Timberlake will headline the halftime show at Super Bowl 52 in February, the 10-time Grammy winner and the NFL announced on Sunday.

It will be the third time that Timberlake has performed in the halftime show of the league's championship spectacular. He also performed at Super Bowl 35 as a member of *NSYNC and at Super Bowl 28 in 2004 with Janet Jackson -- when an infamous "wardrobe malfunction" caused one of Jackson's breasts to be exposed.

Timberlake posed a video clip on Twitter announcing that he would be performing at the Super Bowl on February 4 at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Timberlake's third appearance at the Super Bowl will give him the most appearances by an individual entertainer.

Lady Gaga performed at last year's Super Bowl, traditionally the most-watched television event of the year in the United States.

The halftime show has become a spectacle in its own right. Last year's halftime show was the most-watched musical event of all-time across all platforms and the most-watched Super Bowl halftime performance in history through broadcast and digital channels, reaching more than 150 million unique people, the league said.

Other past performers include Coldplay, Beyonce, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Madonna, The Who, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Prince, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and U2.