NFL results and standings on Sunday
Buffalo 30 Tampa Bay 27
Chicago 17 Carolina 3
Tennessee 12 Cleveland 9 (OT)
New Orleans 26 Green Bay 17
Jacksonville 27 Indianapolis 0
LA Rams 33 Arizona 0 (in London)
Miami 32 NY Jets 28
Minnesota 24 Baltimore 16
Dallas 40 San Francisco 10
Seattle 24 NY Giants 7
Pittsburgh 29 Cincinnati 14
LA Chargers 21 Denver 0
New England 23 Atlanta 7
Thursday's game
Oakland 31 Kansas City 30
Playing Monday
Washington at Philadelphia
Standings (w l t pct pf pa)
American Football Conference
East
New England 5 2 0 .714 195 166
Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 119 101
Miami 4 2 0 .667 92 112
NY Jets 3 4 0 .429 137 161
North
Pittsburgh 5 2 0 .714 147 116
Baltimore 3 4 0 .429 130 148
Cincinnati 2 4 0 .333 98 112
Cleveland 0 7 0 .000 103 169
South
Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110
Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173
Houston 3 3 0 .500 177 147
Indianapolis 2 5 0 .286 119 222
West
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 207 161
Denver 3 3 0 .500 108 118
LA Chargers 3 4 0 .429 137 131
Oakland 3 4 0 .429 155 156
National Football Conference
East
Philadelphia 5 1 0 .833 165 122
Washington 3 2 0 .600 117 113
Dallas 3 3 0 .500 165 142
NY Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156
North
Minnesota 5 2 0 .714 146 119
Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161
Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149
Chicago 3 4 0 .429 122 151
South
New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 171 133
Carolina 4 3 0 .571 131 139
Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 128 132
Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 145 151
West
LA Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138
Seattle 4 2 0 .667 134 94
Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191
San Francisco 0 7 0 .000 123 186