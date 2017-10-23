NFL: Results and standings

NFL results and standings on Sunday

Buffalo 30 Tampa Bay 27

Chicago 17 Carolina 3

Tennessee 12 Cleveland 9 (OT)

New Orleans 26 Green Bay 17

Jacksonville 27 Indianapolis 0

LA Rams 33 Arizona 0 (in London)

Miami 32 NY Jets 28

Minnesota 24 Baltimore 16

Dallas 40 San Francisco 10

Seattle 24 NY Giants 7

Pittsburgh 29 Cincinnati 14

LA Chargers 21 Denver 0

New England 23 Atlanta 7

Thursday's game

Oakland 31 Kansas City 30

Playing Monday

Washington at Philadelphia

Standings (w l t pct pf pa)

American Football Conference

East

New England 5 2 0 .714 195 166

Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 119 101

Miami 4 2 0 .667 92 112

NY Jets 3 4 0 .429 137 161

North

Pittsburgh 5 2 0 .714 147 116

Baltimore 3 4 0 .429 130 148

Cincinnati 2 4 0 .333 98 112

Cleveland 0 7 0 .000 103 169

South

Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110

Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173

Houston 3 3 0 .500 177 147

Indianapolis 2 5 0 .286 119 222

West

Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 207 161

Denver 3 3 0 .500 108 118

LA Chargers 3 4 0 .429 137 131

Oakland 3 4 0 .429 155 156

National Football Conference

East

Philadelphia 5 1 0 .833 165 122

Washington 3 2 0 .600 117 113

Dallas 3 3 0 .500 165 142

NY Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156

North

Minnesota 5 2 0 .714 146 119

Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161

Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149

Chicago 3 4 0 .429 122 151

South

New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 171 133

Carolina 4 3 0 .571 131 139

Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 128 132

Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 145 151

West

LA Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138

Seattle 4 2 0 .667 134 94

Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191

San Francisco 0 7 0 .000 123 186