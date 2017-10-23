Curry fined $50,000 for hurling mouthguard at NBA official

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was fined $50,000 but has escaped a suspension for hurling his mouthguard at a game official, the NBA said on Monday.

Curry was ejected after the flashpoint late in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 111-101 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

The 29-year-old point guard could be seen tossing his mouthpiece after a disputed call.

Team-mate Andre Iguodala was fined $15,000 for verbally abusing a game official in the same incident. Team-mate Kevin Durant was also ejected after the stormy end to the defeat.

Curry on Monday said he had not been aiming at the official in question when he tossed his mouthpiece.

"I think once he saw the mouthpiece flying, he was already throwing me out," Curry said before his fine was announced.

"I don't even know if he knew where it went, let alone where it ended up. I would say I wasn't trying to hit him with it or put him in danger by any type of stretch of the imagination.

"Again, it was a dumb thing to do. It was stupid. Learn from it and try to move on and be better.

"We were playing terrible, I was frustrated because I was fouling and I thought I got fouled on the last play. The reaction was definitely a little over the top."

The fine means Curry will be free to play later Monday in the Dubs game against the Dallas Mavericks.